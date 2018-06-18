ST. LOUIS – A new fitness training center is open in Ballwin. D1 Training, opened on June 14 at 14015 Manchester Road.

It is owned and operated by Super Bowl XLIX champion Dan Connolly and Ryan Roth. Connolly and Roth met in college while attending Southeast Missouri State University. Connolly is a St. Louis native and spent 10 seasons in the NFL.

“It is a real honor having the opportunity to team up with D1 and offer St. Louis community members and premier athletes access to top notch athletic based training in a nationally recognized program,” said Connolly. “Providing our community and our professional athletes a mutually beneficial space to train really shows the diverse, one of a kind atmosphere D1 Training provides.”

D1 Training offers five age-based programs including rookie, developmental prep, boot camp and strength training. For more information, click here.

