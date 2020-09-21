With successful career at ESPN, stint in independent baseball, Dave Stevens inspiring others who are missing limbs

“I feel blessed. I wouldn't want to be any other way. I am glad I was born without legs,” Stevens said

ST. LOUIS — You probably won’t meet many people in your lifetime like 54-year-old Dave Stevens.

“I feel blessed. I wouldn't want to be any other way. I am glad I was born without legs,” he said.

Yeah, I guess if you won seven Emmys at ESPN as an assignment editor, your career went well.

“I won those Emmys based on my ability,” Stevens said. “It doesn't say, ‘Hey, he had no legs, he was handed this trophy.”

Nobody handed Dave Stevens anything. The man played high school baseball with no legs, and yes, he heard the hatred at times.

“A guy in the stands starts screaming ‘This is cheap baseball. He is a freak, he shouldn't be playing,’” Stevens said. “I kinda sat back and i asked the coach ‘what I should do?’ he said 'Hit the first pitch.'”

Stevens didn’t get the first pitch, but he did get the next one.

“Second pitch I lined it to right to clear the bases.”

This week, Dave came to St. Louis for the organization NubAbility — which put on a clinic for kids missing limbs — and Dave motivated the kids.

“If people can see me, they can be inspired by me,” Stevens said.

One of the children inspired by Stevens’ appearance at the camp was Chase Pennekamp.

“I think I can be a baseball player because it doesn't matter if you have two hands or one or none, you can do anything you put your work into it,” Pennekamp said.

That's what Dave did. He even ended up playing for the independent baseball team the St. Paul Saints. He once pinch-hit for his friend, Daryl Strawberry. He also landed tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins training camp.

He's interviewed some of the biggest names in sports. All because he believed in himself.