ST. LOUIS — The prodigal son is returning to Busch Stadium in 2020.

Former Cardinals third baseman David Freese has returned as an opponent with the Pirates and Dodgers, but on August 11, he'll be back at Busch for the first time as a retired player.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that Freese would headline their "Bud Bash" scheduled for 2020. Bud Bash tickets get you a limited-edition bobblehead of the featured player, and you can also get a VIP ticket for access to an exclusive pregame autograph session.

Rick Ankiel, Ken Reitz, Ed Spiezio, Bo Hart and Lee Smith have also been announced as Bud Bash featured guests for 2020.

Of course, St. Louis native Freese is most well-known for his 2011 playoff heroics that saw him named both NLCS and World Series MVP. His game-tying triple and extra-inning, walk-off home run in Game 6 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers remains one of the most iconic moments in baseball history.

The Lafayette High School graduate played in 21 games at Busch Stadium as an opponent with the Pirates and Dodgers, and foreshadowed that 2019 would be his last time there as a player when the Dodgers were in town last season.

Watch: David Freese talks about being back in St. Louis

The Cardinals also other theme dates for the 2020 season which include John Daly night, Sesame Street Day and African American Heritage Night.

Fans can get tickets and view the entire schedule here.

