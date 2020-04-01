CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis County high school football coach has been named the 2020 All-American Bowl Coach of the Year.
De Smet Jesuit High School Coach Robert Steeples beat out coaches from all across the country to snag the honor.
Steeples led the Spartans to victory in November when they finished out a perfect season by taking the 2019 Missouri Class 6 state football championship.
"They say a leader is not a level of power but instead a level of influence," Steeples tweeted on Friday. "We can influence/lead from any level. Thank you to those who have led & inspired me - My Faith, My Players, My Family, STL - I do it for yall. Without you, theres no Me. That #MAADMen means something now! "
Steeples took over at De Smet in 2016 when former coach Pat Mahoney stepped down after 15 years.
