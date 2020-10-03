FORT MYERS, Fla. — Result: Red Sox 3, Cardinals 2

Brad Miller was back in the Cardinals lineup on Tuesday after missing the last 10 days because of tightness in his lower back.

He didn’t display any ill effects from the layoff, however, as he lined a two-run, two-out single in the first inning to give the Cardinals a quick lead over the Red Sox in the game in Fort Myers.

Miller, signed as a free agent right at the start of spring training to add a veteran left-handed option off the bench, started at third base and was 1-of-2 in the game, and is hitting .333 for the spring.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals they had only four more hits after the first inning and failed to score again as their four-game winning streak came to an end.

Watch: Paul DeJong talks about his 2020 outlook

Here is how Tuesday’s game broke down:

High: Jack Flaherty was able to pitch out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the second inning, getting a fly out, a pop out and striking out Andrew Benitendi to end the inning.

Low: Junior Fernandez walked the bases loaded in the sixth before giving up a go-ahead, two-run single.

At the plate: Paul DeJong had two of the Cardinals’ six hits, all of which were singles, and raised his spring average back to the .500 mark … Both Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader were 0-of-4 and each struck out twice, each leaving four runners on base … The Cardinals had just two hits from the second through the seventh inning. Nolan Gorman laid down a bunt against the shift in the eighth, and Max Schrock singled with two outs in the ninth.

On the mound: Flaherty did not allow a run in his three innings of work. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out five. Flaherty should have two more starts in the spring before the first opening-day assignment of his career on March 26 in Cincinnati … Jake Woodford, Giovanny Gallegos and Tyler Webb each worked a scoreless inning in relief. Webb has not allowed a run all spring.

Off the field: The Cardinals, like all MLB teams, closed their clubhouse to the media on Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. No other preventive measures have been announced, but MLB has said it is closely monitoring the situation and the potential spread of the disease … With the Fort Myers two-day trip completed and the minor-league camp now open, the Cardinals are expected to make additional roster cuts in the next couple of days.

Up next: The Cardinals will play their third consecutive road game on Wednesday, taking on the Mets in Port St. Lucie Carlos Martinez is the scheduled starter.

