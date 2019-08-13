Another former St. Louis basketball star has taken the next steps to a career in the NBA.

Chaminade's Tyler Cook has signed a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets.

After going undrafted out of Iowa, Cook averaged four points, 2.3 rebounds, one assist and one steal in his summer league action for the Nuggets.

At Iowa, Cook averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in three years playing for the Hawkeyes.

With his two-way deal, Cook will be able to bounce back and forth from the NBA's G-League and the NBA's Nuggets.

Cook is the latest in a prestigious line of Chaminade stars to get a shot with an NBA team.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards are currently starring in the NBA, and big man David Lee was a former all-star in the league as well.

RELATED: Jayson Tatum proud to help out the youth in St. Louis

RELATED: St. Louis native, NBA star Bradley Beal joins ownership group for POWERplex

RELATED: St. Louis native Chris Butler announces retirement, goes out on top

RELATED: Bradley Beal wins NBA Community Assist Award

RELATED: Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal tweet 'STL FOREVER' after Blues win Stanley Cup

RELATED: Jayson Tatum’s new Air Max 97s pay homage to his hometown of St. Louis

RELATED: Jayson Tatum's basketball camp returns to St. Louis

RELATED: Former Chaminade star Mike Lewis headed to SLU

RELATED: St. Louis natives Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum show out at NBA All-Star weekend

RELATED: Chaminade's Luke Kasubke is shooting for the stars