St. Louis native Devin Williams named NL Rookie of the Year

MILWAUKEE — St. Louis native and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams won the National League Rookie of the Year award Monday night by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Williams, a graduate of Hazelwood West High School dazzled in his first full year in the Major Leagues. Williams allowed just one run in 27 relief innings with the Milwaukee Brewers to the tune of a 0.33 ERA.

He went 4-1 for the Brewers and had an incredible 5.89 strikeout to walk ratio.

According to ESPN, Williams is the first player to win the award for Milwaukee since Ryan Braun in 2007.

Kyle Lewis of the Mariners was named the American League Rookie of the Year.

