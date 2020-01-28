Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks for prospects Liover Peguero and Brennan Malone.

The Diamondbacks will receive $1.5 million as part of the deal while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

The 31-year-old Marte is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he hit .295 and set career-highs with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs. He has two years left on a contract he signed on the eve of the 2014 season.

RELATED: Cardinals holding 1-day sales for Opening Day, premium game ticket packs

RELATED: 2020 vision … gazing into the crystal ball to make 10 predictions about the Cardinals season

RELATED: Losing Marcell Ozuna is fine, but do the Cardinals have enough offense to win the division?

RELATED: Cardinals re-sign veteran catcher Matt Wieters

RELATED: Marcell Ozuna signs 1-year deal with Atlanta Braves

RELATED: Commentary | As long as Yadier Molina plays like 'Yadi,' the Cardinals should keep paying him

RELATED: Yadier Molina open to playing past 2020, if Cardinals will have him

RELATED: Bill DeWitt Jr. says Cardinals don't have much wiggle room when it comes to payroll

RELATED: Adam Wainwright uses doubt as fuel, aiming to complete one last ride with the Cardinals