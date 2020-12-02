CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Star guard Ayo Dosunmu crumbled to the floor clutching his left knee after Michigan State's Xavier Tillman threw down a huge dunk late that lifted the Spartans over No. 22 Illinois 70-69.

The severity of Dosunmu's injury wasn't immediately made available. The Illini's leading scorer had 17 points Tuesday and is averaging 15.8 per game.

Rocket Watts led the Spartans with 21 points, and Tillman had 17. Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston added 13 and 12, respectively. Andres Feliz scored 15 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 for Illinois (16-8, 8-5).

