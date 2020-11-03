ANAHEIM, Calif. — The St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks will re-start their postponed Feb. 11 game on Wednesday night at the Honda Center. And they've found a special way to honor the player whose medical emergency prompted the original game's postponement.

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a 'cardiac episode' during the Feb. 11 game against the Ducks. Trainers and staff used a defibrillator to revive him, and he was taken to UC Irvine Hospital in Orange, California.

Bouwmeester has recovered from the ordeal and had Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) surgery at UC Irvine. Bouwmeester will be out for at least the rest of this NHL season.

Now, with the Blues back in Anaheim, the Ducks have thought of a special way to honor him.

The Ducks tweeted that 19 percent of all merchandise sales at Wednesday's game plus the charitable half of the 50/50 raffle will be donated to UC Irvine Hospital.

Related News

RELATED: St. Louis shows true colors with standing ovation for Jay Bouwmeester

RELATED: Bouwmeester feeling 'pretty good' in first public comments since cardiac episode

RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester talks for first time since 'cardiac episode'

RELATED: St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester won't play for team for rest of the season

RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester releases first statement since 'cardiac episode'