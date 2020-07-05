Ravens Earl Thomas releases Instagram video about violent altercation with wife

The Baltimore Ravens' free safety released a video on his Instagram after TMZ reported that he was held at gunpoint by his wife.

WASHINGTON — Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas was reportedly held at gunpoint by his wife, Nina Thomas, during an altercation that took place at their home, according to TMZ Sports.

Due to the story that was released by TMZ, Thomas released a video on social media asking his followers to keep him and his family in their prayers, while also expressing frustration that knowledge of the incident got out to the media and public.

The alleged incident took place on April 13, and TMZ reported that the dispute was over allegations of Thomas cheating on his wife. TMZ says that Nina Thomas held a gun to Earl's head when she found him in bed with a woman, after allegedly logging onto his Snapchat and tracking him to an Airbnb rental. There is also allegedly a video of this incident, according to TMZ.

Cops were reportedly called to the scene, and Nina Thomas was taken to jail and charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence. She has been released on bond, but reportedly has a protective order against her.

Earl Thomas, 31, was not arrested.

Thomas has been with the Baltimore Ravens since 2019, and was part of the legendary Seattle Seahawks defense that went to two Super Bowls and won one.

When Nina and Earl were married in 2016, multiple members of the Seahawks were at his wedding, including Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.

Thomas has been in the National Football League since 2010.