Edwardsville's Epenesa drafted by Buffalo in the second round of the NFL Draft

Congrats to the former Edwardsville Tiger who's on his way to Buffalo!

Another St. Louis area star is headed to the biggest stage in sports.

Glen Carbon, Illinois, native and former University of Iowa standout defensive end A.J. Epenesa was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the second round with the 54th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

Epenesa was a three-time All-American in high school at Edwardsville and a member of the Illinois All-State team. He scored more than 1,000 points for the Tigers on the basketball court and was also a back-to-back state champion on discus.

As a junior at Iowa, Epenesa was a first-team All-Big 10 selection and was a second-team AP All-American. He had 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 starts.