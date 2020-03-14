ST. LOUIS — 23-year-old Elizabeth Thurman has had the goal of becoming a jockey for as long she can remember.

Thurman began riding when she was 14 years old. Her mother, Rhonda Thurman, would take her to a farm in Illinois each morning before school to ride and clean stalls.

After years of riding, racing, training, and testing, Elizabeth achieved her goal three years ago and now works as a full-time jockey at Fairmount Park.

And for the Thurman’s it’s a family affair at Fairmount. After years of attending races together as a family, they will now be in on the action as a team behind the scenes.

“I’m the trainer,” Rhonda Thurman, said. “My daughter Elizabeth will be the jockey, and my husband and son own the horse. So it is a family affair. And to bring all of us together as a team is so exciting.”

“I am the only female jockey here at Fairmount,” Elizabeth Thurman said. “Last summer we had one. She shipped in here to ride like one or two nights, and she didn’t come back.”

The first professional female jockey didn’t race in the Kentucky Derby until 1970. Despite boycotts before the race, jockey Diane Crump made history and paved the way for women looking to enter the sport.

“In this profession, this job, the females…it is hard,” Elizabeth Thurman said. “And we’re never gonna like get an easy way in it I don’t feel. But, we’re all very like supportive with each other, and that’s what’s gonna help with the female aspect.”

Not only is Elizabeth the only female jockey at Fairmount, but she’s also sponsored by 1818 Chophouse, which makes her the only sponsored jockey at the park.

Everything was finally lining up for her this year, until she hit another road bump a little more than eight months ago.

“I was flipped in the morning,” Elizabeth Thurman said. “A horse flipped on top of me, and threw me into a concrete wall. I did not ride for eight months.”

Elizabeth suffered a broken leg and was told she may never ride again. Those words only motivated her more.

After months of healing and training in new ways, she made he way back to the track in March with her entire family in the stands supporting her.

As the concern for the coronavirus grows, so does the list of sporting events that have been postponed, suspended, or canceled.

On Friday, Fairmount Park announced that all live races beginning Saturday have been canceled until further notice. Tuesday’s race on March 17 will still be held, but it will not be open to the general public.

Elizabeth will be racing.

