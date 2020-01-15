ST. LOUIS — All-star weekend in St. Louis is fast approaching, and we now know what events fans can expect to see at the Friday night All-Star Skills challenge.

There will be six events this year in St. Louis, with two brand new competitions.

The popular "Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater" and "Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot" competitions are back, as well as the "Bud Light NHL Save Streak" and "Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting".

In the "Save Streak", goalies and skaters will face off in a "shootout style" scenario, where goalies compete to make the most consecutive saves.

In the "Accuracy Shooting", players will be 25 feet from the goal line, and attempt to hit LED targets placed on the goal line that will light up. The player to hit all the targets fastest will win.

RELATED: Your guide to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: It's the best time to be a hockey fan in St. Louis

RELATED: Perron, Oshie named 2020 NHL All-Stars

RELATED: You can register to run in the St. Louis All-Star 5K

The "Elite women's 3-on-3" is one of the new events this all-star weekend. Two teams, American All-Stars and Canadian All-Stars, composed of nine skaters and a goalie, will compete in a 3-on-3 game consisting of two 10-minute periods with a running clock.The rosters for the this event will be announced prior to the Blues and Flyers game on Wednesday night.

The other new event is the "Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars". Ten players (eight NHL all-stars, and one player each from the Women's all-star team) will be positioned on an elevated platform about 30 feet above the ice, behind the goal. They will shoot pucks at a variety of targets on the ice, with each target assigned a different point value. There will be different values given for just how close players land a puck to a target.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition will start at 1 p.m. central time on Friday January 24. You can watch on NBCSN.

The winner of each of the five individual events will each earn $30,000. Competitors for the various events have not yet been determined.

RELATED: NBC's Doc Emrick says Blues have legitimate shot at repeating as champs

RELATED: Blues vs. Flyers will reunite former teammates on both sides

RELATED: Blues going for home history Thursday against Flyers

RELATED: Blues continue to win, display humble attitude in climb to top of NHL standings

RELATED: Why it's been so difficult for Vladimir Tarasenko to sell this St. Louis home

RELATED: 'I wouldn’t want it any other way' | Blues fans help David Perron win All-Star vote