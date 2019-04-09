DALLAS — It is the news we’ve all been waiting for in the sports world.

St. Louis native Ezekiel Elliot has agreed to a new deal on contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Elliot went to John Burroughs High School.

Elliot is entering his fourth NFL season and is known as one of the league’s best running backs.

According to the Cowboys, the two sides have agreed to terms on a 6-year, $90 million extension with $50 million of that guaranteed – a contract that figures to keep Elliott in a Cowboys uniform for the rest of his NFL career.

Elliott returned to the Dallas area from his offseason base in Cabo on Tuesday morning, conversations went down late Tuesday night and a deal was agreed to by early Wednesday morning, the Cowboys reported.

Other stories

RELATED: Jaylon McKenzie's family personally thanks Ezekiel Elliott for paying his funeral costs

RELATED: Ezekiel Elliot misses mandatory part of the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp