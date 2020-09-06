Fairmount Park reopens with spectator-free racing

"Of course we’re not going to do as well as we would under normal circumstances, but we think the interest in online gaming and races at Fairmount Park will do well"

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — After nearly three months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, horse racing returned to the state of Illinois on Tuesday.

Fairmount Park is allowed to resume spectator-free racing under Phase 3 of the Illinois state government's reopening plan.

The first live, spectator-free race at Fairmount took place on Tuesday afternoon with only essential racing personnel allowed inside.

Fairmount Park spokesman Jon Sloane said that means no media, no fans in the stands and no Fairmount employees who aren’t deemed essential to racing activity.

“The people who are staging the races,” Sloane said. “Jockeys, trainers, owners, the judges, the grooms-people who take of the horses. And it’ll be that way, again, until further notice.”

Only these specific people will be allowed inside until the state government allows fans to attend in the next phase of reopening.

Sloane also added that the track will be relying on advance-deposit wagering for a long portion of revenue.

“Gaming revenue is going to be no more than you can predict the outcome of the race,” Sloane said. “Of course we’re not going to do as well as we would under normal circumstances, but we think the interest in online gaming and races at Fairmount Park will do well.”

Sloane said a formula has been created to ensure that all income from online wagering is divided between all entities involved.

“Between the track, the state of course, the tax revenues and so forth,” Sloane said. “And purses for the jockeys, and the owners, and so forth, has been stipulated.”

Sloane said Fairmount will operate by implementing safety protocols designed from state and federal regulations and CDC guidelines.

“Taking the temperature of everybody who enters the track,” Sloane said. “Maintaining social distancing. And so, we’re taking every precaution, again, based on the regulations and making sure that everybody is safe.”

Fairmount will hold spectator-free races every Monday and Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 7, which marks the last day of the scheduled racing season.

Fans interested in live streaming the races and participating in online wagering can do so on a streaming service called TVG.