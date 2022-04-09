Fans attend both Blues and Cardinals games on same day

Kendall Koch and his wife did double duty with the gear to prove it. The couple each wore jerseys for each team along with other apparel for both teams. They, like many other St. Louis fans, hoped for victories on both ends. “Yeah, it's awesome. You know. Two wins in a row with St. Louis Cardinals and now we're going to watch the Blues try to win again tonight. So yeah we're pumped,” Koch said.

"We get to meet everyone that's up in these suburbs. You know and around the city. People that aren't downtown and are living downtown. That we get to bring them all together for just like a great cause so the sports and then to top it off with our live music," Lanser said.



."That's what being in St. Louis is all about right? You get to go to both things so opening Day for Cardinals this weekend and then being able to head to a Blues game. That's what we’re here for," said Lexi Engelbach, another fan.



COVID took a toll on the teams and their fans. Locals and visitors are glad to see the things that shape St. Louis return as once before.



“Yeah it's been awesome having thousands of people just walking around and not having the restrictions this year," Brent Engelbach said.



"it's incredible. Everybody's been waiting for this moment and you can hear the energy through the streets. We're all ready for this," Lexi added.