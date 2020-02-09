Fans can place deposits on St. Louis City SC inaugural season tickets later in September

Interested in being one of the first season ticket holders for St. Louis City SC? Here's the first step

ST. LOUIS — We know the name, we know the colors and we know when St. Louis City SC is slated to take the pitch. And now we know when fans will first be able to begin securing season tickets at City SC's downtown stadium.

Starting on September 16 at 10 a.m., fans will be able to reserve their place in line to buy season tickets for St. Louis City SC's inaugural season in 2023.

Fans can place a season ticket deposit to be able to buy season tickets when the seat selection process begins. It's on a first come, first served basis, so fans who place deposits early will be able to select their seats sooner.

Become a CITY Founder.



Place your deposit for St. Louis CITY SC season tickets on Wednesday, September 16th at 10am CST! Learn more now at https://t.co/HrnjdHEafI. #stlCITYsc #OurCITYOurSpirit pic.twitter.com/7t6JJXsuwN — St. Louis CITY SC (@MLS4theLou) September 2, 2020

There will be four different groups of deposits fans can make.

- Supporter Sections: These are $50 per account and will be located in the lower level behind the north goal. These sections are general admission and will not have assigned seats.

- Reserved Seating: These will also be $50 per account and will be located in lower and upper levels. These sections will include an assigned seat for all MLS home matches.

- Premium Seating: These will be $100 per account and will include the VIP Pitch Club, Concourse Club, Loge Boxes and City View Terrace Boxes.

- Suites: These will be $2,500 per account and will include VIP Pitch Suites and Executive Suites. Suite ticket holders will have VIP parking, access to an exclusive entrance and the best sightlines.

Fans will be able to select up to eight seats to place a deposit on, and only one deposit is required per account. One account is allowed per household.

Deposits will also be credited to fans' accounts and applied toward 2023 season ticket purchases. The final season ticket prices will be announced when the seat selection process begins.

For more information, you can visit Stlcitysc.com.