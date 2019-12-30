ST. LOUIS — The Blues are already going to be well represented at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis in January. But now fans have the chance to send yet another Blue to the game.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, forward Ryan O'Reilly and goaltender Jordan Binnington were named to the Central Division's all-star roster on Monday, with forward David Perron among the notable snubs around the league.

But thanks to the "Last Man In" vote, Perron could join his Blues teammates on January 25.

Fans have the opportunity to add one player from each division to their respective all-star squad, and Perron is the Blues' representative.

Fans can vote for Perron starting at 11 a.m. on January 1, through 10:50 p.m. on January 10 by visiting NHL.com/vote. Fans can vote up to 10 times per day.

Perron is leading the Blues in points so far this season and is second on the team in goals. Perron also has four overtime-winning-goals already this season, the most in the league.

This would be the first all-star selection in Perron's 13 years in the NHL.

He's up against Chicago's Jonathan Toews, Colorado's Cale Makar, Dallas' Jamie Benn, Minnesota's Ryan Suter, Nashville, Matt Duchene and Winnipeg's Patrik Laine for "Last Man" honors in the Central Division.

