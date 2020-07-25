Fans flock to Ballpark Village for Cardinals opening day

There was no typical pomp and circumstance. But that didn’t mean fans changed their traditions.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was ready to celebrate matter how long it took.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Ballpark Village Friday night to be within earshot of the first Cardinals home game of the long-awaited 2020 season.



'”We just wanted to welcome them home because it's been 299 days since we were at a game,” fan Lisa Lock said.



Fans from Dallas, Texas, even planned a trip home from Cleveland with an overnight stop in St. Louis just to see what the experience would be like.



“Being able to see a bit of the game no matter how little they are,” Kenny Hillyard said.



No fans were allowed to watch inside Busch Stadium. There was no typical opening day pomp and circumstance. But that didn’t mean fans changed their traditions.

Some peeked through the fence to catch glimpses of the action, others watched big screens set up around the stadium. The best view was from the Ballpark Village rooftops, which are still seating people.

"We're just glad we have the opportunity to even do this,” Lock said.