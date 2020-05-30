Federer tops highest-earning athlete list at more than $100M

He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990

Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings.

The owner of a men’s-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the rest from endorsements and appearances fees, according to Forbes.

Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar took spots 2-4, with the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 5-7, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 8.

NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz round out the top 10.

Two women were in the top 100, both tennis players.