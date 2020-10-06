Fenton Athletic Association shuts down after 'extremely tough and emotional decision'

The executive board explained in a statement that there were several factors that led to the “extremely tough and emotional decision”

FENTON, Mo. — A sports fixture in Fenton for more than 40 years is hanging up its dusty cleats for the final time.

The Fenton Athletic Association announced on Facebook it shut down as of June 4. The executive board explained in a statement that there were several factors that led to the “extremely tough and emotional decision.”

“With 3 floods in 4 years and this year’s covid-19 shutdown along with a steady decline in registration over the last several years it was no longer financially possible to continue on,” the athletic association said in its statement.

According to the Fenton Athletic Association’s website, it was a non-profit organization run strictly by volunteers who devoted a lot of time to encourage a family friend environment not just for Fenton, but for the surrounding communities as well.

The association supported baseball, softball, soccer and kickball for kids, along with several tournaments. It had been around since 1977.