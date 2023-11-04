Fenton native scores first NHL goal with Vancouver Canucks

Cole McWard scored his first NHL goal on April 8 against the Calgary Flames.

VANCOUVER, BC — Fenton, Missouri, native Cole McWard was called up to play with the Vancouver Canucks and scored his first professional goal.

Cole McWard signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks following his sophomore college season on April 4. McWard was an undrafted player.

The defenseman played for The Ohio State University men’s hockey team starting in the 2021-2022 season. He recorded 37 points in two seasons with the team (13 goals and 24 assists). He also played 149 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Tri-City Storm in Kearney, Nebraska, where he recorded 57 points (23 goals and 34 assists).

The 21-year-old made his National League Hockey debut on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He had two shots of goals and four hits with 17 minutes of ice time.

He then scored his first NHL goal on April 8 against the Calgary Flames.

WELCOME TO THE NHL, COLE MCWARD! pic.twitter.com/2MD1weMMXJ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2023

"My parents got to watch this game so that was awesome they got to see that one," McWard said after scoring his first goal. "Definitely happy I got to score in front of them."

The Vancouver Canucks have a record of 36-37-7 and are 25th in the league. They will miss the NHL 2023 playoffs. They have two games remaining with McWard on the team.

McWard joins a list of other St. Louis area players in the NHL including Pat Maroon and Clayton Keller.