EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis will celebrate its Class 6A state football champions this week.

A champions parade will start at East St. Louis Senior High School at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 4. The motorcade will travel west on State Street to end at the Board of Education Building at 1005 State Street. The parade is open to the public.

A school pep assembly will also be held before the parade.

The Flyers finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record. It’s the school’s ninth overall state championship. They defeated Crystal Lake 43 to 21 in the class 6A championship game on Saturday at Northern Illinois University.

The Flyers football program was also showcased in the 2017 Fox Sports Film documentary titled 89 Blocks, produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Sports Illustrated.

The ‘City of Champions’ is living up to its name – in 2019 alone, East St. Louis Senior High School also earned the Class 3A state boys basketball title, the Class 2A state girls track and field title, and the Class 2A state boys track and field title.