Arena Football League team coming to St. Louis as part of 2024 relaunch

ST. LOUIS — The Arena Football League announced Tuesday the locations of its first 16 teams as part of the organization's 2024 relaunch.

After a four-plus-year hiatus, the AFL is relaunching under a new ownership group in hopes to return to action, the organization announced in February. It will return under the investment group F1 Sports & Entertainment, which purchased the organization's rights in January 2022.

The AFL suspended play and filed for bankruptcy in 2009 before returning in 2010. The organization folded again in 2019.

Tuesday's list of 16 included St. Louis, granting them a team for the 2024 season.

The full list includes:

Boise, Idaho

California

Oregon

Washington

Austin, Texas

Colorado

St. Louis, Missouri

West Texas

Chicago, Illinois

Ohio

Minnesota

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Louisiana

Orlando, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida

Tennessee

The league has not yet announced team names, mascots, jersey designs, ownership groups or where teams will play home games.

The AFL announced in February teams will play 10 regular-season games before postseason competition, according to the relaunch announcement. The group hasn't announced any further details on the schedule.

St. Louis saw success with the return of the Battlehawks as part of the XFL. The Battlehawks played at The Dome at America's Center during the 2023 season.

The team led the league in attendance and finished with a record of 7-3, missing the playoffs via tiebreakers.

