ST. LOUIS — It looks as though we've seen the last of Jordan Ta'amu in a BattleHawks uniform.

On Monday, Ta'amu's agent with Priority Sports and Entertainment, Kenny Zuckerman, tweeted that the quarterback had signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Ta'amu will join the defending Super Bowl champions after an impressive run in the XFL with the BattleHawks.

Through five weeks, Ta'amu had led St. Louis to a 3-2 record, led the XFL in completion percentage, was third in the league in passing yards and seventh in the league in rushing yards as a true dual threat quarterback.

Of course, the Chiefs have a dual threat quarterback of their own calling the shots right now in Patrick Mahomes, so Ta'amu will look to compete for a backup job on the Chiefs' roster.

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker, another breakout star of the XFL, signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday as well.

