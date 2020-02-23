ST. LOUIS — Football is back in St. Louis, and the BattleHawks came to play.

The BattleHawks played a well-rounded game from the start, trouncing the New York Guardians 29-9.

While the offense and defense both played well, the special teams squad made history.

After more than 10 games, the BattleHawks finally gave the XFL its first kickoff return touchdown, and all it took was a little trickery.

But the special teams spectacular was not done.

After a third-quarter drive stalled out near midfield, the BattleHawks sent kicker Taylor Russolino out for a 58-yard field goal attempt. With just inches to spare, Russolino knocked it through, setting an XFL record.