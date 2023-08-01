KAKAW is back: Battlehawks 2024 season tickets on sale now

The Battlehawks averaged more than 35,000 fans at home games last year, the best attendance in the league.

ST. LOUIS — The Battlehawks are coming back for another season in 2024, and you can get your tickets to pack the Dome starting Tuesday.

The Battlehawks will play five home games in the 2024 season, and ticket packages start at $125. For more information, click here.

Along with tickets to each home game, season ticket holders will get a few added bonuses:

Priority access to renew same seat location for 2025

20% discount on merchandise at XFLshop.com (online only)

Priority access to purchase additional seats at season ticket membership pricing

Priority access to purchase seats for XFL Playoffs and 2024 XFL Championship Game

Priority invites to away game watch parties

Priority access to team events (meet & greets, town halls, chalk talks, press conferences, virtual autograph sessions, and more)

30% off a weekly online ‘Bundle of the Week’ during the 2024 season (February-April)

According to the XFL, St. Louis was a standout market with an average attendance of more than 35,000 fans per home game. The team set a league attendance record for a single game with 38,310 at the home opener on March 12, 2023.

The Battlehawks narrowly missed the playoffs despite a 7-3 record and a third-place finish in the league's North Division.

The Arlington Renegades, who made the playoffs with a 4-6 record, won the XFL Championship. They defeated the DC Defenders, who were led by former Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

Dates for the 2024 season have not been announced.