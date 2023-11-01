Battlehawks single-game tickets on sale now

Tickets are available for all five of the Battlehawks home games, with prices starting at $30.

ST. LOUIS — The Battlehawks are returning to The Dome, and you can get single-game tickets right now.

Tickets are available for all five of the Battlehawks home games, with prices starting at $30.

The Battlehawks start the season with three road games, all building to their return to St. Louis on March 12 against the Arlington Renegades.

To order tickets, click here.

If you want to be there for every Battlehawks game, season tickets are also available.

Five-game season ticket packages begin at $125 for St. Louis.

XFL season tickets will have two membership levels, gold and silver, when purchasing. Tickets will include exclusive benefits such as:

Price lock for the 2023 and 2024 seasons

Same seat location for all home games

20% discount on merchandise at XFLshop.com

Priority access to purchase additional seats at Season Ticket Member pricing

Priority access to purchase seats for the XFL Playoffs and XFL Championship Game

Priority access to renew seats for the 2024 season

Priority game day access to on-field experiences

Priority access to fan events (watch parties, fan fest and other special content)

Priority access to exclusive Season Ticket Member team and coach events (town halls, chalk talks, press conferences and exclusive content and access)

You can also watch all the XFL action on TV.