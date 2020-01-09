Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is ready to roll as new co-owner of the XFL

Alright, St. Louis. Who's going to teach The Rock how to properly "Ka-Kaw"?

ST. LOUIS — BattleHawks fans, it may be time to start practicing those "ka-kaws" again.

After the XFL's season was canceled and the league folded and declared bankruptcy due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that seemed to be the end of the feel-good story of the BattleHawks.

But in early August, XFL fans got some welcome and surprising news. Investment firm RedBird Capital, along with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and businesswoman Dany Garcia swooped in to purchase the league.

Now, there is new hope the BattleHawks, and the rest of the XFL will remain somewhat intact.

On Tuesday, The Rock shared a post on his Instagram page, showing off the latest addition to his office, and we think St. Louis fans are going to like it.

"My XFL helmets arrived to my office and (holy sh**t!) I’m humbled and grateful at how full circle life can sometimes be 🙏🏾🏈 My dreams of playing in the NFL never came true, but now years later - I have the honor of buying an entire pro football league so the dreams of other players CAN COME TRUE," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "My trailblazing partner @danygarciaco (first woman ever to own an entire US sports league) and #GerryCardinale are passionate football owners who are committed to the grind to deliver awesome football for the fans — and always take care of our hard working, talented players. And finally, I keep a framed $7 BUCKS (the amount of money I had when I was cut from the Canadian Football League in 1995) on the top shelf here as my daily reminder to stay hungry, humble and always be the hardest worker in the room."

It's not yet known what the new XFL will look like, when play could resume or which players or coaches may return.