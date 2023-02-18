St. Louis Battlehawks announced official away game watch parties across St. Louis area

Battlehawks fans can gather at Ballpark Village, all eight Syberg’s locations and Westport Social to watch the action.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks are teaming up with St. Louis-area venues to provide official watch parties for all five of the team’s away games this season.

According to a news release from the Battlehawks Friday, fans can gather at Ballpark Village, all eight Syberg’s locations and Westport Social to watch the Battlehawks play on the big screens, and enjoy food and drink specials.

Representatives for the Battlehawks will be stopping by the locations with special giveaways during each away game, beginning this Sunday when the Battlehawks kick off the season in San Antonio to play the San Antonia Brahmas at 2 p.m. CST on ABC, according to the release.

This is the first time the XFL and the Battlehawks are back in St. Louis since their season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Both the league and the Battlehawks received support and gained the attention of many companies and fans in the 2020 season, before the season ended with only five of 10 games played.

The team hired Antony Becht, a former St. Louis Ram, as the head coach on April 13, 2022, with the expectation he would coach the team in its 2023 revival.

It became official on July 24, 2022, when the XFL announced the return to St. Louis.

The Battlehawks are set to play their first home game on Sunday, March 12 against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America's Center.

Find the St. Louis Battlehawks' full XFL schedule here.