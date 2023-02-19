Ka-kaw comeback: BattleHawks stage wild finish to win season opener

The BattleHawks authored one of the wildest comebacks St. Louis sports has ever seen in their 2023 season opener.

SAN ANTONIO — For most of the St. Louis BattleHawks' opening game of the 2023 XFL season, there wasn't much to get excited about.

The BattleHawks and San Antonio Brahmas were tied at 3 at halftime after all.

But things flipped in the fourth quarter in truly incredible fashion.

With the BattleHawks down 15-3 with a minute and a half left in the game, St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron led a drive finished off by an 18-yard pass to Hakeen Butler to make it 15 to 9.

In the XFL, you can go for a 3-point conversion, and the BattleHawks converted that on a pass from McCarron to receiver Austin Proehl. Make it 15 to 12.

Another wrinkle of the XFL allows for teams to attempt at 4th and 15 from their own 25 yard line instead of going for an onside kick. The BattleHawks converted this as well, with a 22-yard pass play to Proehl.

With 16 seconds left, McCarron found Proehl once again, this time in the end zone for a go-ahead score to make it 18 to 15.

As you may remember, this isn't the first time a Proehl came up big for a St. Louis football team. Austin's dad Ricky made the game-winning catch to beat the Buccaneers and send the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2000.

Austin Proehl shared a special moment with his dad after his game-winning TD catch 💙 @XFL2023 | @XFLBattlehawks pic.twitter.com/lhlcJ25uno — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2023

The BattleHawks' 1-point conversion was unsuccessful, but by that point, the comeback was complete.

St. Louis scored 15 points in a minute-and-a-half to earn the 18-15 win in the 2023 season opener.