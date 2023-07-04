Heading to the St. Louis Battlehawks final regular season game? Here's what you need to know

From pregame festivities to how the Battlehawks can clinch a playoff spot, here's everything you need to know ahead of the final regular season game.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks are set to play their final regular season game of the 2023 XFL season Saturday morning.

The Battlehawks will face the Orlando Guardians (1-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at The Dome at America's Center.

Playoff scenarios will be in play for St. Louis as they will need a win, and a little help, to make it into the postseason.

After a loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons in Week 9, both teams have the same record (6-3) and a playoff birth will come down to the last week.

If St. Louis wins, they are in. But, if they lose they will need Seattle to lose as well for the team to clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Sea Dragons play the Vegas Vipers (2-7) at 4 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, April 23.

If you're heading to the game, the team will host pregame festivities for fans to enjoy ahead of the final regular season game.

The Battle March will take place at 8 a.m. from Convention Way to Baer Plaza to kick off the pregame festivities. The Hawk Walk will begin at 8:05 a.m. at Baer Plaza for fans to high-five and get photos as the players enter The Dome.

The team will also host a tailgate from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. They will have a live DJ and host, local vendors, concessions, merch, a kid zone and more available.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and the team wants fans to wear blue to "Blue Out" the stadium.

Headed to tomorrow's game? Set your alarm and join us one last time for the pregame festivities! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/H8zL8y7cRf — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) April 21, 2023

Find more information on the St. Louis Battlehawks and get tickets to the final regular season game here.