Battlehawks, Anthony Becht share message from Hakeem Butler before 2023 XFL season

ST. LOUIS — While the St. Louis Battlehawks season may be over, the team shared a heartfelt message on Hakeem Butler's journey to the XFL.

The Battlehawks (7-3) were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after the Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3) beat the Vegas Vipers and tiebreakers.

As fans look back at the 2023 season, the team shared a heartfelt message about wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

Butler played college football at Iowa State and was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 National Football League Draft. He was waived by the team in 2020 and moved around the NFL before playing in the Canadian Football League.

The Battlehawks and head coach Anthony Becht shared that on Nov. 27, 2022, Butler reached out to Becht about the XFL.

The message read in part:

"Good Afternoon Coach. I know the draft has passed for the XFL and teams may soon be filling up if they aren't already filled but I was wondering who to contact or how to go about possibly getting a roster/camp opportunity just to show what I can do. Any information at all would be great I truly just want a chance to show that I can play. which I know I can compete at the highest level. I want to thank you in advance for anything you do."

After the message, the 26-year-old was selected by the Battlehawks in the fifth round of the 2023 XFL Supplemental Draft on Jan. 1, 2023. The draft was to allow players who were obligated to another league at the time of the original draft in November to join the league.

Butler would start for the Battlehawks in the 2023 season and become one of the best wide receivers in the league.

He had 51 receptions, 599 receiving yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns throughout the season.

Butler also helped the Battlehawks set several league records in their final game Saturday. The team scored an XFL-record 53 points with a season-high 493 yards of total offense. Butler had 164 receiving yards, the most by a Battlehawks receiver this season.

