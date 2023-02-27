St. Louis Battlehawks see high ticket demand after 2-0 start

Due to overwhelming demand, the St. Louis Battlehawks have released season ticket memberships for seats in the 300 level at The Dome at America's Center.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks are the talk of the town after their 2-0 start in the 2023 XFL season.

The reimagined XFL launched in mid-February with the Battlehawks returning to the field. They started their season on the road against the San Antonio Brahams where the Battlehawks completed a comeback win.

Their second game of the season came against the Seattle Sea Dragons on the road as well. The Battlehawks would go on to win the game on a walk-off, 44-yard field goal from Donny Hageman.

The 2-0 start has seen St. Louis fans getting excited about the team's first home game. While the Battlehawks have one more game on the road, their first home game will be on March 12 versus the Arlington Renegades.

Season tickets originally went on sale on Nov. 17, 2022, with five-game packages at The Dome at America's Center.

Now, due to overwhelming demand, the Battlehawks have released season ticket memberships for seats in the 300 level. The team announced the deal on Friday for fans to grab their tickets before the home debut in March.

Due to OVERWHELMING fan demand, @XFLBattlehawks Season Ticket Memberships are now available in the 300 Level at The Dome in St. Louis!



🎟️ Starting at $40 per seat per game — get yours now! #FillTheTop — XFL (@XFL2023) February 24, 2023

Fans can select the 300-level season ticket membership with games starting at $40 per seat per game.

Single-game tickets are also available for fans to purchase in both the 100 and 300 levels at The Dome.

It's the first step toward a goal set by head coach Anthony Becht before the season started.

"My hashtag right now, and I'm gonna tweak it a bit to make it better, but we want to fill the top. I want to fill the top this year. Let's get more fans there, let's get them at the game," Becht said. "This is a very fan-centric league. That's very important to ownership. It's important to me. I want to meet as many fans as possible."

Find more information about season tickets, single-game tickets and group experiences on the XFL's website here.