Butler, Jones among Battlehawks signing NFL contracts

Five Battlehawks players have signed NFL contracts.

ST. LOUIS — The XFL announced that several St. Louis Battlehawks players have signed National League Football contracts.

Across the league, 58 players were invited to camps or have held individual workouts with NFL teams. Over 10 Battlehawks players were invited to camps for various teams.

Monday, May 15, was the first day players could officially sign NFL contracts. So far, 18 XFL players from across the league have signed contracts as of Tuesday evening.

Here are the Battlehawks players that have signed NFL contracts:

Hakeem Butler (WR) - Pittsburgh Steelers

Lukas Denis (S) - Atlanta Falcons

Gary Jennings (WR) - Carolina Panthers

LaCale London (DL) - Atlanta Falcons

Jaryd Jones-Smith (OL) - Washington Commanders

Butler ranked first amongst all XFL players in touchdowns with eight, and he ranked second in receptions (51) and yards (599). He received All-XFL Team honors in the 2023 season. The contract details have not been released as of Tuesday evening.

The Battlehawks season ended with a 7-3 record, missing the playoffs on tiebreakers, sending the Seattle Sea Dragons to the postseason.

The Arlington Renegades defeated the Houston Roughnecks 35-26 in the XFL Championship on Saturday, May 13.