Butler, Shepherd among Battlehawks receiving NFL tryout invites

A total of 19 XFL players across the league received invites from various NFL teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis Battlehawks players have received National Football League tryout invites following the 2023 XFL season.

The Battlehawks season ended with a 7-3 record, missing the playoffs on tiebreakers, sending the Seattle Sea Dragons to the postseason.

A total of 19 XFL players across the league received invites from various NFL teams following the 2023 Draft.

Here are the five Battlehawks players to receive invites:

Freedom Akinmoladun - Miami Dolphins

Kevin Atkins - Atlanta Falcons

Hakeem Butler - Pittsburgh Steelers

Lukas Denis - Atlanta Falcons

Darrius Shepherd - Detroit Lions

Butler ranked first amongst all XFL players in touchdowns with eight, and he ranked second in receptions (51) and yards (599).

Shepherd led the league in special teams kick returns with 37 returns and 907 yards. As a wide receiver, he ranked No. 4 in the XFL with 48 receptions and had 519 yards and six touchdowns. He was named the XFL Special Teams Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The 2023 XFL Championship Game will be played at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 13 in San Antonio, Texas. The D.C. Defenders will face the Arlington Renegades.