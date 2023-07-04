Here's how the St. Louis Battlehawks can make the playoffs

The Battlehawks (6-3) will face the Orlando Guardians (1-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 in St. Louis for the regular season finale.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks will go to battle during the final XFL regular season game for their spot in the playoffs.

Sunday’s game was simple, “Win and in” for St. Louis. But the Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3) came to The Dome at America’s Center and won 30-12, setting up playoff scenarios for both teams during Week 10.

The Battlehawks (6-3) will face the Orlando Guardians (1-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 in St. Louis for the regular season finale. The Sea Dragons play the Vegas Vipers (2-7) at 4 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, April 23.

Here are St. Louis’ playoff scenarios:

STL wins, SEA loses = STL in the playoffs

STL loses, SEA wins = SEA in the playoffs

STL loses, SEA loses = STL in the playoffs (STL’s fourth loss would be a non-divisional matchup, while SEA’s would have four divisional losses)

If both teams win, St. Louis needs to score 19 more points versus Orlando than Seattle scores against Vegas AND St. Louis must still rank first in total points against to clinch.

After Week 9, St. Louis has 196 total points for while Seattle has 215. Seattle had 168 points against while St. Louis has 174.

