Here's who the Battlehawks selcted during the XFL Rookie Draft

ST. LOUIS — The XFL hosted their Rookie Draft Friday with teams selecting the rights to 10 players.

The St. Louis Battlehawks selected 10 players during the draft, picking fourth in each round. The team selected a variety of players on both the offensive and defensive sides.

Here's who the Battlehawks selected:

Nico Bolden DB Kent State

James Bostic TE Ohio

Johnny Buchanan LB Delaware

Darion Chafin WR Incarnate Word

Jacob Gall C Baylor

Kemore Gamble TE Central Florida

Matthew Jester DL Princeton

Kevon Latulas RB Missouri State

Jadrian Taylor DL UTEP

Anthony Witherstone DB Merrimack

Johnny Buchanan led the Football Championship Subdivision with 150 tackles in 2022, was named All-CAA First Team and was a Buck Buchanan Award finalist.

Jacob Gall finished the 2022 season as the 12th-highest-rated center in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also named the Offensive Lineman of the Year in Texas.

Players who were drafted will be placed on XFL rosters and the teams will hold exclusive rights to them.

Undrafted players can participate in a series of showcases across the United States, hosted by the XFL. The showcases will give players a chance to show off their skills and be evaluated ahead of the XFL Draft.

The XFL Combine will take place from July 25-26 in Arlington, Texas. Additional showcases will be held in Atlanta, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Houston and Arizona in June and July.

Find more information about the XFL Rookie Draft and St. Louis Battlehawks here.