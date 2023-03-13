'Ka-Kaw is the law': Fans pack the Dome for Battlehawks home opener

Fans said there was a constant roar inside the Dome as the Battlehawks took on the Arlington Renegades and beat them 24-11.

ST. LOUIS — The energy for the St. Louis Battlehawks' first home game of the season was truly electric from start to finish at the Dome at America's Center.

Fans showed up bright and early to start tailgating outside the Dome to welcome the Battlehawks home after years of not knowing if the XFL would return.

“We were a little too young to have gotten in on the action with the Rams and tailgating then so when the Battlehawks came to town, we were so excited,” fan Gerald Dusek said.

The Wentzville Liberty Band played to lead the players to battle at the Hawk Walk.

“We’ve been excited for this for so long for the Battlehawks to come back and be in town for St. Louis to represent again I mean we’re showing up,” fan Steve Smith said.

“They were like 'STL, Ka-Kaw!' There were people with their shirts off, people were going wild. They were just like 'Kaw is the law.' That’s what people were going with today for sure,” fan Kendra Yoey said.

Kelly Jett and her boyfriend said they made special plans on Valentine’s Day to go to the game and were really impressed.

“The energy, the vibes, I really liked the sportsmanship of both teams. It was way different than the NFL,” Jett said.

The Dome was so packed they ran out of food and beer, according to the fans, but it was still an experience that filled a cup that was empty for so long.

“We’re a sports town," Yoey said. "You saw what happened with the soccer team. It’s just the same with this. We love our sports so it will be here for a while I think for sure."

The Battlehawks play again at the Dome at 6 p.m. next Saturday against the DC Defenders, and the fans said they want to see the Dome full again.