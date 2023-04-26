XFL announces inaugural season awards, here's how you can vote

The awards will recognize the best players, coaches and performances throughout the 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday, the XFL announced its inaugural season awards and fans have a chance to vote for their 'Play of the Year.'

The XFL announced six categories and voting details for its inaugural season awards. The awards will recognize the best players, coaches and performances throughout the 2023 season.

Head coaches and Directors of Player Personnel from each XFL team will submit nominations and vote in five categories.

The awards are:

Coach of the Year – to be awarded to the XFL coach who had the most distinguished coaching performance and record this season, as determined by their peers. (To be announced May 2)

– to be awarded to the XFL coach who had the most distinguished coaching performance and record this season, as determined by their peers. (To be announced May 2) Special Teams Player of the Year – to be awarded to a player on the special team’s squad, including players who made an impact on point-after-touchdown conversions, with the most exceptional performance this season. (To be announced May 3)

– to be awarded to a player on the special team’s squad, including players who made an impact on point-after-touchdown conversions, with the most exceptional performance this season. (To be announced May 3) Defensive Player of the Year – to be awarded to the defensive player deemed to have had the most exceptional performance this season. (To be announced May 4)

– to be awarded to the defensive player deemed to have had the most exceptional performance this season. (To be announced May 4) Offensive Player of the Year – to be awarded to the offensive player deemed to have had the most exceptional performance this season. (To be announced May 5)

– to be awarded to the offensive player deemed to have had the most exceptional performance this season. (To be announced May 5) All-XFL Team – to be awarded to the top players in each of the following positions: QB (1), RB (1), WR (3), TE (1), OT (2), OG (2), C (1), DL (4), LB (3), DB (4), P (1), K (1), Return Specialist (1) (To be announced May 8)

– to be awarded to the top players in each of the following positions: QB (1), RB (1), WR (3), TE (1), OT (2), OG (2), C (1), DL (4), LB (3), DB (4), P (1), K (1), Return Specialist (1) (To be announced May 8) XFL Play of the Year – XFL fans will have the opportunity to participate in the voting for the XFL Play of the Year, the most exciting, innovative, or shocking play that captured the spirit of the XFL. (To be announced May 8)

Fans will have an opprotunity to vote for the XFL Play of the Year. The first round of voting will be open from April 26-30 and fans will vote for the top play of the season for each team.

Once each team's top play has been nominated, voting will take place to determine the overall winner. The second round of voting will be open from May 1-7.

Click here to vote for each team's top plays on YouTube.

The 2023 XFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 29 with the Arlington Renegades facing the Houston Roughnecks. The Seattle Sea Dragons will play D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 30.

The championship will occur at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 13, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Find more information about the XFL and the 2023 playoffs here.