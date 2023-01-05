XFL releases Battlehawks 2023 schedule

The Battlehawks will play their first game on XFL opening weekend, taking on the San Antonio Brahmas at the Alamodome on Feb. 19.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks now have their schedule for the 2023 season.

The XFL announced its 2023 game schedule for its eight teams on Thursday in partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, the XFL's exclusive broadcast partner.

“Through the global scale and support of Disney and ESPN, our fans will have multiple options to access and experience the XFL across broadcast, cable, and streaming,” said SFL President Russ Brandon in a release announcing the schedule. “With six weeks until kickoff, we are excited about our partnership and the immersive game day viewing experience that our collaboration will provide viewers.”

Of the 43 XFL games, including 40 regular season games, two playoffs and a championship, seven will air on ABC, 22 on ESPN and ESPN2, and 14 on FX. All games will be streamed on ESPN+ and simulcasted in 142 countries.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions:

XFL North: D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers

XFL South: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas

The Battlehawks will play their first game on XFL opening weekend, taking on the San Antonio Brahmas at the Alamodome on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

"This is the map of what we’re building for, and we’ll be ready to line up and get after it each week,” St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht said in the release. “I can’t wait to feel the energy of our fans when we get to the home opener and all season long. Let’s fill the top!"

The 2023 XFL Playoffs will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30. The XFL Championship game is set for Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. ET.

