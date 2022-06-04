XFL announces coaches for league relaunch, still mum on team cities

We know who will be coaching the teams in the new XFL, but the league still hasn't said where the teams will play, or if the BattleHawks will return to St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — We now know which coaches will be leading the eight teams of the revamped XFL in 2023, but where those teams will play remains a mystery.

The XFL announced on Wednesday that Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson will be the head coaches for the teams in the relaunched league.

The league has yet to announce team cities for the 2023 season, or if the teams will all play at one centralized location, like the USFL.

“Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league,” said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL in a release. “What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”

These coaches are bringing a wealth of experience, victories, and new plays to #XFL2023. Who are you excited to see? pic.twitter.com/UajXJnJ87v — XFL (@XFL2023) April 13, 2022

The XFL recently unveiled their rebrand for 2023, opting for a sleeker, black-and-white color scheme and branding look.

While the St. Louis BattleHawks were far and away the most successful team when it came to fan support and engagement in the previous installment of the XFL, it is unknown if the city will be in line for a team in the new league.

One of the league's new coaches, Jim Haslett, did previously coach for the St. Louis Rams, going 2-10 in his one part-season as head coach in 2008.

The XFL is slated to kick off their season in February of 2023.