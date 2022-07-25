Arlington to be XFL hub, teams will travel to host cities for weekend games

St. Louis will be an XFL city once again, however, the team will be spending most of its time between games in Texas.

ST. LOUIS — The XFL is back in St. Louis. Well, sort of.

With Sunday's announcement, it has been confirmed that St. Louis will host a team in the reimagined XFL, after the success of the BattleHawks in the last version of the league.

But, it appears the team will be spending a large amount of its time in Texas.

In a release, the XFL announced that Arlington had been chosen as the XFL hub for at least three years.

So, what exactly does being the "XFL hub" mean?

All eight teams in the new league will train at the hub in Arlington during the week and then travel to team markets for games on the weekend.

The XFL said the Arlington hub will provide players access to full-time support from coaches and training staff and serve as the content creation center for the league.

The hub will include a performance center, three local practice facilities and Choctaw Stadium, where the Arlington team will play on the weekend.

“Our new Hub allows us to provide 360° support for our players, both on and off the field. Professional facilities with centralized training, rehabilitation and recovery resources will allow players to continue to sharpen their football skills. Around-the-clock content capture will make our players the center of a unique football ecosystem and unlock a new level of fan engagement never seen before,” XFL Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia said in a release. “Arlington is a football-loving city and we are excited to deepen our roots within the community and strengthen the already dedicated fan base here. We are grateful to be working with Mayor Ross, Choctaw Stadium, REV Entertainment, and other local officials as we make Arlington our League’s new home.”

Arlington, St. Louis, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle and Washington D.C. were chosen as host cities for the new XFL.

It is still unknown if the XFL will be using the team nicknames, such as the BattleHawks, from the previous iteration of the league.