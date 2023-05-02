Belleville, Illinois, native signs NFL contract with Minnesota Vikings

Belleville, Illinois, native C.J. Coldon has signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Belleville, Illinois, native C.J. Coldon has signed with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Coldon played at Althoff Catholic High School and graduated in 2017. In his high school career, he had 126 total tickets and four interceptions. He also earned Class 4A First-Team All-State honors as a wideout in his final year.

The defensive back/cornerback spent his first four collegiate years at the University of Wyoming. He spent the first two years battling injuries at Wyoming.

In 2021, he started in all 13 games and registered 67 tackles (48 solo) and led the team with 902 snaps and 10 pass breakups. He tallied a career-high nine total tackles against Northern Illinois that same year.

He graduated from Wyoming with a degree in American Studies and enrolled at The University of Oklahoma in June 2022. He majored in African and African-American studies.

In his final collegiate year, played in 12 games and started the final four. He led the team and tied for 22nd nationally with four interceptions. In total, he had 43 tackles and a team-high-tying six pass breakups. He received All-Big 12 honorable mentions from the league's coaches in 2022.

Overall in his college career, he finished with 157 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Coldon was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 29 following the 2023 NFL Draft.