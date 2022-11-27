CBC High School wins back-to-back Football State Championships

ST. LOUIS — Christian Brothers College High School won its fifth Football State Championship in program history on Saturday, beating Lee's Summit North.
CBC beat Lee's Summit North, going back-to-back for the Class 6 title on Saturday night and winning the game in an absurd ending.
As Lee's Summit North set up to kick the game-winning field goal, CBC's defense blocked the kick with no time left to force overtime.
CBC's Jeremiyah Love breaks out a touchdown run, giving the team the lead. The defense went on to stop Lee's Summit North's offense, winning the game.
Love had five touchdowns in the championship game for CBC. He is committed to Notre Dame as a running back for the 2023-2024 season.