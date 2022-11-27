CBC High School wins back-to-back Football State Championships

CBC beat Lee's Summit North, going back-to-back for the Class 6 title on Saturday night.

ST. LOUIS — Christian Brothers College High School won its fifth Football State Championship in program history on Saturday, beating Lee's Summit North.

CBC beat Lee's Summit North, going back-to-back for the Class 6 title on Saturday night and winning the game in an absurd ending.

As Lee's Summit North set up to kick the game-winning field goal, CBC's defense blocked the kick with no time left to force overtime.

CBC's Jeremiyah Love breaks out a touchdown run, giving the team the lead. The defense went on to stop Lee's Summit North's offense, winning the game.