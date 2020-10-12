Former BattleHawks kicker Taylor Russolino signed to Denver Broncos practice squad

The former BattleHawk who impressed in St. Louis is finally getting a chance at the NFL level

DENVER — One of the biggest stars of the short-lived, first incarnation of the St. Louis BattleHawks has finally gotten his shot at the NFL level.

The Denver Broncos signed kicker Taylor Russolino to their practice squad earlier this week.

Russolino made 9 of 10 field goals with the BattleHawks in the team's five games before the league folded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those field goals from Russolino was a 58 yarder, the longest in the league all season long.

Russolino has spent the rest of his 2020 practicing on his own and making some crazy kicks on social media, hoping to get the attention of an NFL team.

🙌🏼 Extremely thankful for the opportunity! Ready to learn and work with some of the best in the business #GoBroncos — Taylor Russolino (@tgrussolino) December 8, 2020

The XFL was purchased earlier this year by a group that includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with plans to revive the league. St. Louis is expected to be offered a team in the new version of the league set to launch in 2022.