Highland, Illinois native selected in 2023 NFL Draft

Sam LaPorta was selected by the Lions in the second round of the draft, No. 34 overall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Highland, Illinois native was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 National League Football Draft.

Sam LaPorta was selected by the Lions in the second round of the draft, No. 34 overall.

LaPorta attended Highland High School and played wide receiver and defensive back. He had 3,793 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns, the second-most touchdown passes in state history.

He committed to play college football at the University of Iowa.

As a tight end, he has his best year during the 2021-2022 season with 53 receptions and 670 yards. He was named the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year in 2022.

In 2021, he led the Big Ten tight ends in receptions, yards, yards after catch, yards after contact and catches for 15+ yards.

During his senior year, he helped the Hawkeyes finish third in the Big 10 West with a record of 8-5. He helped the team win 21-0 in the Music City Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Overall, he played 46 games, had 153 receptions, 1,786 yards and five touchdowns. LaPorta set a school record for tight ends with 153 career receptions.