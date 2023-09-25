Highland native makes NFL history in win over Falcons

Sam LaPorta was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 draft and has been breaking records in the first three games of the season.

DETROIT — Highland, Illinois, native Sam LaPorta is making a name for himself in the National Football League only three games into his career.

LaPorta was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2023 draft, No. 34 overall. He made his NFL Debut with the Lions on primetime television on Thursday, Sept. 7, against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Recently, he became the first NFL tight end to catch at least five passes in each of his first three games, setting an NFL record.

The 22-year-old has made 18 catches through three games, the most by an NFL tight end. The previous record was held by Keith Jackson in 1988 with 17 receptions.

In Detroit's game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, LaPorta had eight catches for 84 yards and his first touchdown. The Lions won 20-6 over the Falcons.

LaPorta is also second in NFL tight end history with 186 receiving yards through his first three games.

The Lions (2-1) and LaPorta will Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (2-1) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

Before being selected by Detroit, he attended Highland High School and played college football at The University of Iowa.

At Highland High School, he played wide receiver and defensive back. He had 3,793 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns, the second-most touchdown passes in state history.

He played 46 games with the Hawkeyes and had 153 receptions, 1,786 yards and five touchdowns. LaPorta set a school record for tight ends with 153 career receptions.