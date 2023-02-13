Nick Bolton makes Mizzou history in Super Bowl victory

The historic moment came in the second quarter when Nick Bolton returned a fumble for 36-yards, tying the game for the Chiefs.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs made Mizzou football history on his way to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

The second-year linebacker became the first former Mizzou player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

The historic moment came during the second quarter when Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, fumbled and Bolton returned it 36-yards for the game-tying touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs would go on to beat the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, the team's second championship in three years. Their previous Super Bowl wins came in 2020 and 1970.

Bolton finished the game with nine tackles which led the team.

Bolton is a two-time first-team All-SEC selection in 2019-20 for the Mizzou Tigers. He finished his career with the team by playing 35 games and recorded 220 tackles and four sacks.

He was selected 58th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft and was signed by the team.

He became the 14th player in Mizzou football history to win the Super Bowl. Kendall Blanton, Otis Smith and Mike Jones are also Super Bowl winners who finished their college careers at Mizzou.

This was the third straight year a Mizzou player was on the Super Bowl-winning team. In 2021, Tampa Bay backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and in 2022, Los Angles Rams right end Kendall Blanton both won in their respective games.